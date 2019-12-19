Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,219 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Gold Resource worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the third quarter worth $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Resource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of GORO opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

