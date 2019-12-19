Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ames National during the third quarter worth $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ames National by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATLO opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATLO shares. ValuEngine raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Ames National Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

