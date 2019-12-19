Barclays PLC Has $129,000 Stake in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 129.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in 22nd Century Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.02 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

