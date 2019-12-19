Barclays PLC Has $144,000 Stake in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Daily Journal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Daily Journal by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Daily Journal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $285.57 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 51.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

