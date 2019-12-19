Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Regional Management by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Regional Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE RM opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

