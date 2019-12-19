Barclays PLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $339.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $46,614.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $341,295 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.