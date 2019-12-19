Barclays PLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of HALL opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.58. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

