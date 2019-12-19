Barclays PLC Sells 986 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11,896.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $372.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of -0.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

