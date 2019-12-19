Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.8% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

AOSL opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.