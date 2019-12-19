Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 25.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clarus Corp has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Clarus Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

