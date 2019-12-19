Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRIM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter worth about $81,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 253.5% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $495,500.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRIM stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

