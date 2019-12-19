Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Bayer has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

