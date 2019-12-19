Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of BCM stock opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.19. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.