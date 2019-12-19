Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

BBBY opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.20%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $4,076,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $317,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 320,917 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

