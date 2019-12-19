BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Purchases 190,437 Shares

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 190,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $696,999.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,623.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.20. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

