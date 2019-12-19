Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BCYC stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

