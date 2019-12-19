BidaskClub Downgrades Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Sell

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Celsius to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

CELH opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

