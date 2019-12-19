BidaskClub Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Buy

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

