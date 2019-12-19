BidaskClub Upgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Buy

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Logitech International stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828,779.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

