BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

BLFS opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $365,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,440 shares of company stock worth $2,286,301. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

