BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.15.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$22.53 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

