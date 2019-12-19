Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf (TSE:ZWE) Shares Up 0.2%

Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf (TSE:ZWE)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.24 and last traded at C$21.23, 21,222 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 32,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.38.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Euro Hi Div Call Hed To Cad Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.