Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.01.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,353,000 after buying an additional 1,649,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after acquiring an additional 570,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.