Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Head to Head Contrast

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 2 4 2 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $354.18 million 4.40 -$46.57 million $2.00 9.27 Brandywine Realty Trust $544.34 million 4.90 $136.32 million $1.37 11.05

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -14.39% -3.45% -1.56% Brandywine Realty Trust 24.28% 7.89% 3.42%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

