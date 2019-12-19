Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director James R. Levy Sells 2,955,810 Shares

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MNRL opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $1,828,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 327,478 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $275,554,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

