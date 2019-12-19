Brokerages Anticipate Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Actuant reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Actuant.

Get Actuant alerts:

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,961,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Actuant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

EPAC stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Actuant has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actuant (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.