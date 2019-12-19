Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.39). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,129.38% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 102,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,525 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 563,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.02.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

