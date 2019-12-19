Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) PT at $24.63

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

