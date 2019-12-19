Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $46.33

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $711.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.