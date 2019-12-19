Brokerages Set GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $176.78

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America started coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $205.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.02 and a beta of 1.58. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. The business had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

