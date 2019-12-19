Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $48.63

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 474.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

