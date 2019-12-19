Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $246.43

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.43.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $255.43 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.95 and a 12-month high of $260.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.90 and its 200-day moving average is $211.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total transaction of $7,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at $67,546,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after buying an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,382,000 after purchasing an additional 130,209 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 750,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,413,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 687,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

