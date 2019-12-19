Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone Sells 17,500 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $42.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after buying an additional 813,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 61.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after buying an additional 639,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 1,177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 367,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

