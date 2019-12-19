Bulwark (BWK) Price Up 64.7% This Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Bulwark has a total market cap of $259,617.00 and $22.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bulwark has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bulwark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

