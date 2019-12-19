Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BY opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $723.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

BY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.