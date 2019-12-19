Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 718 Shares

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CABO opened at $1,469.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,292.97. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $767.15 and a 52-week high of $1,569.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,967,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price objective (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,339.60.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

