Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $2,763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after buying an additional 2,072,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after buying an additional 1,437,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,822,000 after buying an additional 642,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

