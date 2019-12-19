California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

