California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 316,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 544,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LILA. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

