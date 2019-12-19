California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArQule were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ArQule by 272.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQL stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 2.24. ArQule, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

