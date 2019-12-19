California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti upped their price target on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123 over the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

