Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.13

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.13 and traded as high as $34.47. Caltex Australia shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 906,342 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Caltex Australia Company Profile (ASX:CTX)

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

