Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has been assigned a C$26.00 target price by stock analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEED. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$77.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.00. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$18.23 and a 52-week high of C$70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

