Capita (LON:CPI) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Capita (LON:CPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 140 ($1.84). Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Capita to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 158.86 ($2.09).

Get Capita alerts:

LON:CPI opened at GBX 169.95 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.66. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Capita has a one year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 180.50 ($2.37).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.