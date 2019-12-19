Cascadero Copper (CVE:CCD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile (CVE:CCD)

Cascadero Copper Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It focuses on the Sarita Este and Taron Cesium properties. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

