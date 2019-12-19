Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $156.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $121.24 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.