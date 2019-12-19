Chainlink Trading Down 13.2% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $637.80 million and approximately $191.79 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00025521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, COSS and Coinbase.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00184890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.01178467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00120537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Radar Relay, Binance, COSS and Coinbase. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

