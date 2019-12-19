ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter worth $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 5,274 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $47,518.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

