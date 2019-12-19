Charles Muth Sells 4,046 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.22.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

