Cheryl Miller Sells 4,331 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AN opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

